Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,548,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,128,514 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Banco Bradesco worth $188,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

