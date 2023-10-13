Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,698,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,744 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.85% of Redfin worth $108,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $689.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

