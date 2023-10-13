Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.65% of Snap worth $122,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,541,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,762,951 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

