Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,664,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,794,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.91% of Chegg worth $94,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 0.7 %

Chegg stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHGG

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.