Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $240.03 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $240,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 1,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

Penumbra Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.76 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.85.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.