Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $65.52 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.76% of Progyny worth $65,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Trading Down 3.9 %

Progyny stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.