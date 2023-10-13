Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $80.85 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $80,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 745,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,398 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment
AeroVironment Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.53. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.