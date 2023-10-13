Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $80.85 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $80,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 745,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,398 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

AeroVironment Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.53. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

