Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $98.14 Million Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,777,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,461 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.43% of Full Truck Alliance worth $98,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.19. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.