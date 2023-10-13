Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857,115 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.17% of Sweetgreen worth $116,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,352,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 85,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 96,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,345,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $29,706,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,793,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,704 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SG opened at $11.02 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

