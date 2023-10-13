Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New $121.51 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,128,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,509,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.61% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 263.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 145,536 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of YETI by 20.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 627,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of YETI by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Trading Down 4.2 %

YETI stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.39. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.