Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 34,132 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.75% of Zuora worth $56,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 22,523.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,129 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $10,646,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 78.7% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,395,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $391,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,846.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

