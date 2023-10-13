Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 48,727 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $154.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

