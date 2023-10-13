Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,581 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.97% of Vir Biotechnology worth $97,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $18,440,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $14,056,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.