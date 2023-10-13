Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 46,966 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,966 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.39% of Floor & Decor worth $263,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

