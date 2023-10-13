Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.13% of Ball worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ball by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 291,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.32. 401,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,396. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.