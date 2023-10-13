Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share by the bank on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.31 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

