Bank of America Begins Coverage on Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
NMRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.
In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,664,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
