Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Head-To-Head Survey

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 20.59% 8.68% 0.76% Toronto-Dominion Bank 15.25% 15.17% 0.81%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of China has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

51.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of China and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.68 $33.80 billion $2.59 3.46 Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.21 $13.54 billion $5.77 10.32

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Toronto-Dominion Bank. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of China and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 5 0 2.83

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $88.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Bank of China.

Dividends

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bank of China pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Bank of China on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.