Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Trading 9.1% Higher

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.29. 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

