Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

