Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

