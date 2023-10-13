Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $27.55 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

