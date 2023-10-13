Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2371 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

