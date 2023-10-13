Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOAGY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

OTCMKTS SOAGY opened at $63.23 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

