Barclays Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Down 11.2 %

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

