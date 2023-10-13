Barclays Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.
