Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

