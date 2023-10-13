Barclays Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $55.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.03.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.