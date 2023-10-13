Barclays Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $278.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $308.00 to $278.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.09.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.63 and its 200 day moving average is $271.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

