Barclays Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $18.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NOMD stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 343,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $4,193,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.1% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

