Barclays Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.32. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,054.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,784 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

