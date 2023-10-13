Barclays Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $66.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.47.

TREX opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trex by 98,060.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,407,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

