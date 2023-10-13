Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

