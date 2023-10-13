Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 4,485,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,867,368. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -378.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

