Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,009,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $354,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.