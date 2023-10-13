Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. 4,984,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,871,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

