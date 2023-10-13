Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.7 %

BLCO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 50,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,641,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $6,021,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.