Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $41,339,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $258.74. 209,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.70 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

