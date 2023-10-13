Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKS
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, analytics as a service, and stream2Cloud products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.