Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

LON:BKS opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.45 million, a PE ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.42 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($1.90).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, analytics as a service, and stream2Cloud products.

