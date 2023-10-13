Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Down to $95.27

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.27, but opened at $72.31. Belden shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 199,245 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Belden Stock Down 26.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

