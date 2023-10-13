Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 55.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

