Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
