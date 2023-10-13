BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. BellRing Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.14% of BellRing Brands worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 173,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

