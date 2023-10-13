BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.92.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

BRBR opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

