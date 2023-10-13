Benchmark Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $24.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $984.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $5,791,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $14,316,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.