Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.9 %

PAG opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,648,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

