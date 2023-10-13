Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.18. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 716.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 315,671 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

