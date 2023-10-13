Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.60 to $17.40. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.67. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 827,887 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
