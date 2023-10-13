Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.60 to $17.40. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.67. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 827,887 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bilibili

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.