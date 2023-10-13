Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Danske upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.
