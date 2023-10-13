Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Danske upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLRDF

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $8.78 on Monday. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

(Get Free Report)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.