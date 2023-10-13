bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
BIAF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.99.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 92.37% and a negative net margin of 39,277.73%.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
