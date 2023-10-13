bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

BIAF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 92.37% and a negative net margin of 39,277.73%.

Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.