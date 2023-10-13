Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the September 15th total of 610,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biocept

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

Biocept Stock Down 1.4 %

BIOC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.69. Biocept has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

About Biocept

(Get Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.