Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the September 15th total of 610,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

BIOC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.69. Biocept has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

