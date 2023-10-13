BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.98 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.